PML-N not used derogatory language against institutions: Javed

ISLAMABAD :Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Javed Abbasi has said his party did not use any unparliamentary language against national institutions. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was habitual to use derogatory language against national institutors and it had attacked parliament and Pakistan Television buildings during its sit-in at D-Chowk, he said talking to a private news channel. He said it was on record that the PML-N government had always called All Parties Conference on different national issues in order to resolve them amicably. He said all political parties were agreed that all issues should be resolved under the constitutional parameters . Replying to a question, he said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on Iqama but not on corruption charges so it would not damage the credibility of the party. Javed Abbasi said former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was a loyal party leader. Commenting on Pakistan Day, he said Pakistan was created after a lot of sacrifices and struggles of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He urged all political parties to effectively work for development and prosperity of the country.

Orignally published by APP