PML-N not to withdraw from mission of ‘Public Service’: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) will not withdraw from the mission of public service and prosperity of the country.

Talking to MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and other members who called on him here on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif said that Zardari-Niazi hookup is the result of fear of development process in Punjab province.

He said that Zardari has made Karachi, which was once the city of lights, a filth depot while Imran has ruined the beauty of historic city of Peshawar.

The Chief Minister said that people are longing for development and prosperity instead of destructions and devastations. The fear of the development agenda of PML-N has forced the promoters of politics of falsehood to unite. Niazi Sahib has disappointed the youth by colluding with the biggest malady of the country, he said.

The hapless people of KPK and Sindh are facing tremendous problems and have become a picture of neglect. The elements doing the politics of falsehood and mendacity can never be the leader of the nation, he maintained.

Shehbaz Sharif said that energy crisis and terrorism have been eliminated due to the sincere efforts of the PML-N government. Meanwhile, the people of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi-Islamabad are enjoying latest and comfortable transport facilities.

The Chief Minister said if Allah Almighty granted an opportunity, then world-class transport will be introduced in other small and big cities on the pattern of metro. He expressed the satisfaction that the provision of subsidized fertilizers, cheap electricity and interest-free loans to the farmers will be lauded always.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he is desirous of developing other big and small cities including the southern Punjab like Lahore. He pointed out that more development funds have been provided to southern Punjab as compared to its population and added that record development schemes in southern Punjab are the honour of the PML-N government. He disclosed that more innovative schemes will be introduced to bridge the economic divide between the haves and have-nots at the grassroots. He said that government will further promote development schemes relating to health and education because provision of best of the best facilities to the masses is our commitment.

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, MNA and others congratulated the Chief Minister over becoming unopposed PML-N president and hoped that the party will continue the mission of public service with renewed vigor under the leadership of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

