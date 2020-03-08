PML-N not to compromise on Nawaz’s health: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb on Saturday said that her party will not compromise on the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to the journalists, Maryam Aurangzeb said that the court had allowed the ailing supremo of PML-N to travel abroad for treatment.

She maintained that it was clearly mentioned in the court’s verdict that Nawaz Sharif could stay abroad till complete medical treatment.