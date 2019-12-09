PML-N not to be part of ECP matters, other amendments

Observer Report
Islamabad

The Pakistan Muslim League-N announced on Monday that it will not be a part of any matters related to the Election Commission of Pakistan and any amendment through legislation, primarily due to the ‘attitude of the government’.
PML-N leader Khawaja Asif was addressing the National Assembly, where he said that the party will not be a part of any appointments in the ECP too.
The PML-N leader said that the government lacked both sense and vision to deal with the political situation of the country. “Political rivalry should not be converted into personal enmity.

