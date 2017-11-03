PML-N does not believe in confrontation with institutions: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD :Former prime minister and President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did not believe in the politics of confrontation with institutions.In an informal talk with media after appearing before an accountability court, he said all political parties would have to get united for flourishing the democracy.He said any compromise on principles would tantamount to a ‘joke’ with democracy, adding “ just pleasing someone else would also be a joke with democracy.”

Originally published by APP