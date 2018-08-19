PML-N nominates Zafar as Senate Opposition leader

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N on Saturday nominated Raja Zafarul Haq as its opposition leader in Senate, according to sources. A request has been submitted to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in this regard. A day earlier, the PML-N decided to bring its opposition leader in Senate after Pakistan People’s Party withdrew its support for Shahbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister.

National Party, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F have extended support to PML-N in its bid to replace Sherry Rehman as the opposition leader. The PML-N chairman has previously served as leader of the house in Senate. Sherry Rehman was made Leader of the Opposition in the Senate in March 2018

Shahbaz was nominated as the prime minister candidate of the joint opposition which included the PML-N, PPP, MMA and ANP. However, the PPP decided to abstain from voting in the PM election over reservations on Shahbaz being the candidate for prime minister. PPP leader Khursheed Shah had stressed that if the PML-N did not change its PM candidate then the PPP would make a decision accordingly.

