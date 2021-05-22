PML-N needs 13 MPAs to show Buzdar the door: Rana

Lahore

Dispelling the impression that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) does not want the removal of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday claimed that the party required the support of only 13 members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) to table no-trust move against CM Buzdar.

Talking to reporters Rana Sanaullah ruled out the possibility of the return of senior politician and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to the PML-N.

At the same time, he predicted there would be parting of the ways between Jahangir Tareen and Prime Minister Imran Khan prior to the next general elections, and that PML-N would negotiate with the ‘estranged’ PTI leader to invite him to the party.

Sanaullah said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not stay at the office longer after the exit of Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar as a result of no-confidence move. The senior PML-N leader said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would be able to fly to the UK soon.

He was of the view that Shehzad Akbar had wrecked the PTI since he had started inquiries against Tareen and others on PM Imran’s order.—INP