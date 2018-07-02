PML-N narrative aimed at making election controversial: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Monday condemned the opposing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s narrative which he alleged was aimed at making the upcoming polls controversial.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhry expressed concern at the recent statements by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, and claimed that the former prime minister’s party was making concentrated effort to imbue controversy in the general election scheduled for July 25.

“We strongly condemn PML-N’s narrative [aimed at] making the election controversial. PML-N and [Nawaz] are making the military and judiciary controversial,” the PTI leader said.

Chaudhry added that Pakistan’s placement on the so-called grey-list of the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering was also a consequence of PML-N’s anti-army, anti-judiciary narrative.

“Nawaz is [also] responsible for the inflation storm,” said the PTI leader, lamenting the most recent price hike in petroleum products.

Chaudhry reiterated that PTI will not accept delay in the polls under any circumstance.

Resolving that his party, if voted into power, would see to the timely merger process of FATA, Chaudhry asked the protesters from the erstwhile FATA region to vote for PTI.

“We sympathise with FATA’s demands [to hold the election there], but at the moment the [biggest priority] is to ensure the general elections are held on July 25 as scheduled.”