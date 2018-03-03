PML-N MPs threaten to legislate against judiciary

Observer Report

Islamabad

Lawmakers from the treasury benches in the National Assembly have advised the state institutions to work within their limits – threatening that otherwise the house will legislate against interference of the judiciary in governance affairs.

“People need to remain in their limits. The judiciary should do its work; otherwise the parliament will have to take action. If an institution takes governance into its hands then the country gets stagnant.

“I ask the judges to do their own work otherwise we will legislate against it,” the Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan said on point of order on Friday. “It’s not your job to ensure whether people get water or not. Do your own work. Millions of cases are pending in courts,” he said.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq advised Khan to keep in mind Article 68 of the Constitution which restricts holding discussion in the parliament with respect to conduct of any judge of the high court or Supreme Court. “Be aware of Article 68 regarding code of conduct of the judges,” the speaker said.

Khan said it is also stated in the code of conduct that the judges should not indulge in any controversy. “When they leave their own duties then controversies start,” he said. Khan said the parliament needs to review the situation as it is mother of all institutions but ironically there is no respect for its members.

On a point of order, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Barjees Tahir said there is an impression that the judiciary is needed to be reformed.

“Under the 18th Amendment, a parliamentary committee was supposed to appoint judges but under an order, this committee was defused. We are asked not to talk about the eligibility of judges,” he added.

Tahir said the Pakistan Muslim League-N was deprived to participate in the Senate elections due to a court ruling and the PML-N candidates were also deprived of their election symbol. “In this scenario, I ask how the parliament could be called supreme?” he said.

The minister’s speech was underway when an MNA of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Shair Akbar Khan pointed out the quorum which led to a headcount and the session was prorogued for an indefinite period when the quorum was found incomplete.

On directive of the speaker, the matter of waiving bank loans of defaulters was referred to the relevant standing committee. He also issued directives that the list of defaulters, whose loans were waived by the government, should be presented in the house in 15 days.