PML-N MPA reposes trust in CM

Staff Reporter

PML-N MPA from Khanewal Faisal Khan Niazi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and reposed confidence in the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

Son of PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia was also present. Both Faisal Niazi and Naeem Chandia expressed their trust in the leadership and policies of the chief minister.

The CM stated that development is the right of every area and assured to give this right. My doors are always open to all and will try my best to solve the public problems, he said. Development package for Khanewal and Muzaffargarh will be announced soon, the CM continued.

The era of using political parties as limited companies has gone and it is the right of every MPA to strive for the solution of public problems.

Those making hue and cry have been ousted from the politics and the people have not sent those involved in negative politics to assemblies to avoid hurdles in the development process, he further added.