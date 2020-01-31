PML-N MPA declared ineligible

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Kashif Mehmood has been declared ineligible by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over possessing fake degree on Friday. Justice Amir Farooq announced the verdict in the disqualification case in an open court against PML-N’s provincial lawmaker Chaudhry Kashif Mehmood. The high court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-seat the legislator. The court had reserved the verdict on November 5 after the completion of arguments from both sides. The petition had been filed by Abdul Ghaffar that sought disqualification of Mehmood as he had allegedly contested the 2018’s general election on basis of a fake educational degree. The petition also stated that the PML-N lawmaker had not mentioned his ineligibility in the 2013’s polls during the last election to hide realities and also submitted a fake affidavit.