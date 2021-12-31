PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin injured in Lahore gun attack

LAHORE – PML-N leader and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) for Punjab Bilal Yasin was injured in a gun attack on Mohni Road on Friday night.

The politician was immediately rushed to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital for treatment. He received two bullets in his stomach and one in leg after unidentified bike riders opened fire on him.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar ordered Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed to submit a report and arrest the culprits at the earliest.

The chief minister directed the officials to provide the best possible medical treatment to injured politician.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) for operations said police have launched investigation and suspects are being traced with the help of Safe City cameras.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif condemned the firing incident an act of “terrorism” and said that he was worried for the life of Bilal Yasin.

“May God give him health. I urge party workers and the entire nation to pray for his speedy recovery,” he added.

Reports said that the PML-N leader in now in stable condition.