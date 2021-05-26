PML-N MPA arrested

Observer Report Lahore

A Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali was arrested by Pakpattan police at the Lahore High Court on Wednesday after the court dismissed his post-arrest bail for allegedly manhandling, abusing and kidnapping an assistant commissioner.

Assistant Commissioner Khawar Bashir, along with his gunman had raided the Umar Marquee, owned by Mian Naveed Ali, situated at Hotta Road in Pakpattan.

The AC fined the staff for violation of the one dish rule as well as for violating the closing time (10pm) for marriage halls and also fined the marquee administration for Rs.50,000.

Later, MPA Naveed reached the location and a fiery exchange took place between the MPA and the AC. Naveed not only misbehaved with the AC but also slapped him, and snatched the amount paid as fine.