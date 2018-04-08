PML-N MNA Ramesh Kumar joins PTI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ramesh Kumar, Pakistan Muslim League-N member of the National Assembly on a minority seat, announced to join Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday. Kumar made the announcement during a joint press conference with PTI chief in the federal capital.

“I refused to be a part of the PML-N after the language and stance they adopted following the Panama Papers case,”the MNA said.

Responding to a question, the MNA said, “I hope Chaudhry Nisar joins PTI too.”

Claiming that he “always practised politics of principles” and raised his voice on issues of human rights, Kumar said, “I was one of the few to speak up against the incumbent government’s decision to privatise the Pakistan International Airlines.”

Kumar claimed that when PML-N leaders did not listen to him, he wrote columns in newspapers to get his point of view across.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI chairman Imran Khan said, “We will protect minorities by bringing in a rule of law.” The PTI chief added, “We will ensure and create equal opportunities for minorities.”

Imran Khan said that the Sharif family is making efforts to save its corruption by disrespecting the judiciary.

“Everyone has faith in the Supreme Court’s new leadership,” said the PTI chief.

Imran also demanded that former prime minister disclose his sources of income and the means through which he had transferred the money abroad.

“Wajid Zia is being attacked because he can’t speak [against them],” Imran said, in a reference to the head of the Joint Investigation Team that probed the Panama Papers case.

The PTI chief also accused political rival Pakistan People’s Party of buying votes in the recently held Senate elections.

The PTI chief, toward the end of the press conference, announced that the party will hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 20.