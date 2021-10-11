PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik dies of cardiac arrest

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Member National Assembly and president of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Lahore, Pervaiz Malik passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Monday in Lahore. He was 73.

According to his son, Ali Pervaiz Malik, he had been ill for a long time and died after suffering from a heart attack.

He had excused himself from the presidency due to his illness but continued to look after party affairs on the leadership’s direction, his son said.

University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram confirmed that Malik had died due to a heart attack, adding that he was brought to Akram Medical Complex.

PML-N Lahore Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir said that Malik’s funeral prayers will be offered today (Tuesday) at 9am at a ground near Gaddafi Stadium.

Muhammad Pervaiz Malik was born on November 18, 1947. PMLN leader from Lahore was a member of the National Assembly since August 2018 and was elected to the National Assembly five times.

Previously, he was MNA between 1997 and May 2018. He served as Minister for Commerce and Textile, in the Shahid Khaqan Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018. He has done B.Sc. Honours in Engineering from Aston University.

Pervaiz Malik was President of the Lahore chapter of his party PMLN and also served as Ex-Central Secretary Finance of PMLN.0