PML-N MNA Ghulam Rasool Sahi resigns from NA over party differences

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Lieutenant Colonel (r) Ghulam Rasool Sahi on Thursday resigned from National Assembly.

According to the sources, differences with party policies were the reason behind the resignation as the leader said that he cannot stand with the PML-N anymore in this current situation.

Ghulam Rasool Sahi was elected as MNA from NA-75 in Faisalabad after 2013 elections.

The recent statement of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif has sparked anger among the politicians as several PML-N leaders have expressed concerns during parliamentary meeting that was headed by newly-elected party president and Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier on April 10, PMLN six lawmakers of National Assembly, one lawmaker of Punjab Assembly and one independent MPA had tendered resignations and announced to establish ‘Southern Punjab Province Front’ (SPPF) aimed at making southern area of Punjab a separate province.

The disgruntled members announced that former interim prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari would lead the SPFF movement.