PML-N MNA flays govt for its wrong policies

PML-N MNA Rana Mubashar Iqbal has said that the wrong policies of the government have created problems for the people.

He was talking to the media on Sunday. He said that the front line fighters like doctors, para-medics and security personnel are also worried because of lack of precautionary measures.

He asked the people to stay in their homes and follow SOPs in addition to maintaining social distancing. The citizens should not go out without need because coronavirus could be overcome with the cooperation of the general public, he said.

He reiterated that people should adopt necessary precautions adding that smart lockdown is aimed at saving the people from coronavirus.

Pakistan is facing unusual circumstances due to coronavirus pandemic and added that parliamentarians should leave no stone unturned to deal with it.

He said that the government should make people follow the SOPs. The MNA said that the government’s unbalanced policies are forcing the poor to commit suicide and the traders have become beggars.

He said the PTI government has made pandemic a source of political begging. The rulers are unaware of the problems of unemployed strata.