PML (N) MNA booked

Multan

PML-N MNA Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju was booked with Police Thana Sadar Crore Pakka for allegedly committing SOPs violations adopted to contain coronavirus spread. He had arranged worker’s convention in his home yesterday where about 120 other people were also registered in FIR. All have been charged of violating SOPs during participation. While contacted, Attaullah Aman, the spokesman of Abdu Rehman Kanju termed the case as mere ‘political victimization’. He added that it all went on to stop him from attending November 30 congregation being scheduled by Pakistan Democratic Movement here. MNA Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju is son of former federal minister Muhammad Siddique Khan Kanju..—APP