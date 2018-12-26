PML-N MNA Afzal Nadeem Khokhar held

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Afzal Khokhar was arrested from the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry premises Tuesday on the charges of land grabbing.

The police said that Khokhar was arrested for illegally taking into possession 34 marla land of a citizen, Tariq Mahmood, a few years back. “Khokhar has built his home on the grabbed land,” stated an FIR registered by Mahmood. “I am giving lawyer Fayyaz Ahmed the authority to fight the case as I am residing in London right now.”

Khokhar was arrested immediately after he left the courtroom during a hearing of the case earlier today.

On December 15, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had issued orders to put names of Afzal Khokhar and his brother Saiful Malook Khokhar on the Exit Control List. The orders were issued by a two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, at the Lahore registry on the suo motu notice of as many as 22 encroachments on land owned by Lahore Development Authority in different parts of Lahore. The chief justice said, “It’s better if you give the grabbed property back to the widows and overseas Pakistanis,” CJ Nisar had told MPA Saiful Mulook Khokhar.

