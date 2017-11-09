PML-N meeting snubs SC judges remarks

Islamabad

A high-level meeting of the PML-N, chaired by Nawaz Sharif, rejected the remarks of judges in the Supreme Court’s review petition verdict on Wednesday.

According to constitutional and legal experts, what was said regarding Nawaz Sharif does not fit judicial language on any level, said a statement issued by the party. The statement further added that contradictory words used against Nawaz should not be a matter of pride for any court and the verdict, from start to finish, is an unfortunate example of “anger and fury”.—INP