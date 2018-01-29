PML-N meeting under Nawaz mulls over political situation

Our Correspondent

Jati Umra

Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif chaired on Sunday a consultative party meeting here, during which matters pertaining to country’s political situation and others came under discussion.

The session was also attended by Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

During the meeting, matters related to Senate elections and PML-N’s public contact campaign were also discussed.

The meeting comes a day after the former prime minister addressed a party rally in Jaranwala, galvanising his supporters for the upcoming elections as he slammed his political opponents.

Alluding to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Nawaz said his party will push its “political opponents hard” in 2018, so they are not seen again.