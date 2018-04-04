PML-N made Haj policy corruption free: Sardar Yousaf

Burewala

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said on Tuesday the PML-N government made the haj policy corruption free and gave cheaper package of Rs 270,000 to intending pilgrims under the Haj policy. Talking to the media in the office of Federal Parliamentary Secretary for law and justice Ch Nazir Ahmed Arain here, he said under the package, meal and residential facilities would be provided to hujaj at cheaper rates.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken the province to the new heights of development and progress as compared to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Those who had been leveling allegation of corruption by terming the Metro Bus as ‘Jungla bus’, were now emulating the Punjab’s metro bus project in Peshawar, he said.

There is no factions in PML-N, he said and added that breakthrough was observed after the meeting between Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Ch Nisar Ahmed. The minister condemning the Indian atrocities in strong words, said that martyrdom of youths in Indian held Kashmir had exposed the Indian brutalities on Kashmiri people. He urged the world community of break the silence and intervene to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Chairman Municipal corporation Ch Muhammad Aashiq Arain, Ch. Abdul Majid Numberdar, Ch Sagheer Ramey and other notables were also present on the occasion. Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also addressed the District Bar Association and planted a tree in the lawn of DBA building.—APP