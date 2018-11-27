PML-N left Rs1.2 trillion debt burden for PTI govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power had to face a huge debt burden left by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the previous government.

The last government of PML-N had put the pressure of debt amounting to Rs1.2 trillion on PTI government, he said while talking to a private news channel. Despite paying massive circular debt of 450 billion rupees, the people still had to face electricity and gas shortage in their areas, he said.

The last governments including Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N could not pay attention to resolve the real issues of the masses, he said.

The minister said due to weak economic policies of previous governments, we had to bear the crunch of heavy imports, adding that focus was not even given to improve the graph of exports.

Now, he said it would be first time that the PTI government would announce the achievements of 100-day plan on November 29, given by prime minister Imran Khan for streamlining the system in all sectors.

He was of the view that the plan would set the direction for next five years. To a question he said the present government was taking all important steps to bring improvement in every sector and for this, he added directives had been issued to focus on increasing exports.

Commenting on recent attacks on Chinese consulate in Karachi, he said no one could dare to damage the old and traditional relationship of China and Pakistan.

He said anti-Pakistan forces are behind the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He, however, said Indian involvement in sabotaging peace in Pakistan could not be ruled out. Shafqat Mehmood said ‘Kulbhushan Jadhav’ an Indian spy had apprehended from this region who found engaged in sabotaging peace of Pakistan.—APP

