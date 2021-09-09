PML -N leadership parts ways over white-paper against PTI

Amraiz Khan

Yet another difference has been unearthed within PML (N) over the issuance of white paper against PTI government on its three years performance.

Sources within PML(N) told Pakistan Observer that few party leaders have cornered PML(N)’s spokesperson Azma Bokhari over the preparation of white paper against PTI government and reacting upon which latter decided to exit from the PML(N)’s official media Cell.

According to details, the PML-N leader Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan group and Azmi Bukhari group are at loggerhead over the issuance of a white paper on government performance by PML-N Punjab.

PML-N Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Imran Goraiah extended an invitation to the media to release a white paper on Thursday.

It is to be noted that before the issuance of the white paper against the budget, differness emerged among the leaders of the League which led to the formation of two powerful groups.

Earlier, it was reported that a white paper against the government budget would be issued this year. The Rana Mashhood group includes Malik Ahmad Khan, Saba Sadiq and Raheela Khadim Hussain. The Uzma Bukhari group includes Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Zeeshan Rafique and Samiullah.

Earlier Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said his party would issue a white paper against the poor performance of Imran Khan’s government in the last three years.

He said that PML-N would expose the failure of the government on a political, diplomatic, and economic level. The PML-N secretary-general saying to issue the white paper soon criticized the high inflation in the country during the Imran regime.

Most of the PML(N) leaders are of the view that people had no resources to get sufficient house necessities for their families and they curse Imran Khan’s government whenever they went to the market for shopping.

They also challenged the Prime Minister that he should try to come to any market and bazaar to face people without his security and protocol.

He said inflation was at its peak in the sitting government in the last three years but the ministers were wrongly claiming about positive economic signs due to better policies of their regime.

But now what to say of PMLN stance over high inflation leaders have themselves parted ways over the issuance of White paper.

It is worth mentioning here that PML-N leadership is already passing through a difficult time by adopting two different narratives which have drawn the attention of the media and political opponents.

At their core is party leader Nawaz Sharif’s stance that the establishment obstructs the policies and programmes of elected governments.

and, therefore, unless the establishment is taken on, criticised and pushed into restricting itself to what he considers is their constitutional role, contesting and winning elections will be meaningless.

His daughter and party’s vice president, Maryam Nawaz, is the most vocal proponent of this position and pulls large crowds at political rallies.

On the other side Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the party has all along felt that the establishment was a reality which the party has to live with and therefore pleads for coexistence, or mafahamat.

His position may not inspire large crowds but a large number of those who contest elections on party tickets feel that his stance is more attuned to the ground realities and that if the party has to stay within the electoral arena and possibly win the next election, it must try to reach an accommodation with the establishment.

The younger Sharif brother’s stance is not new but what is new is his detailed public articulation of this position and openly admitting past mistakes of adopting aggressive policies which, according to him, led to the party’s defeat in the 2018 general election.

When contacted Azma Bokhari to know her viewpoint over the issue, she said that it was the party’s internal matter and she would comment only within the party not in public.