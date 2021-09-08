PML-N leadership faces wrath of NAB

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal landed in hot water as one of the co-suspects has become an ‘approver’ in the Narowal Sports City Case against him, on Tuesday.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has accepted the request made by Asif Sheikh that he wants to become an approver in the PML-N leader’s case.

Sheikh was serving at the Planning Ministry when Ahsan Iqbal was the minister in the last PML-N government.

The NAB chairman has even intimated the accountability court (AC), seized with hearing Ahsan’s reference, about the development in writing.

It is worth mentioning here that these days NAB has been tightening noose around the PML-N leadership as couple of days back the Watchdog had written a letter to authorities concerned seeking details of assets in the name of Shahbaz Sharif’s daughter and his son-in-law.

Sources said that NAB wanted to confiscate the same assets. Proceedings have also been expedited against former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case.

Reacting upon the case against him and Ahsan Iqbal, former prime minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan said on Tuesday that he was unable to understand for the last three years as to what was the exact nature of the case framed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to the media outside an accountability court (AC) he said it was hard to understand as to what had led to the government’s interest in seeking an extension in the tenure of NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

“There is no provision in the law under which his term could be extended,” he stated categorically, and warned that if an extension was granted to the present chairman, he would move the Supreme Court (SC) against it.

He said only recently the NAB chairman had been offended by a statement made by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

It appears that more worries are in store for the family members of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif as the NAB has set in motion the process for the confiscation of assets belonging to Shehbaz’s family members.