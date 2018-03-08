PML-N leadership to have consultation with other parties for Senate Chairmanship: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD :Senator Lt General (Retd), Abdul Qayyum on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), leadership wouldhave consultation with other political parties about the name for Senate chairmanship. Talking to a private news channel, he said the discussion would be made with Opposition and Allied parties besides Mutahida Quomi Movement, for nomination of a suitable candidate. This was the democratic process to consult other party leaders for finalizing the name of Chairman Senate, he said. National interest would be given priority while choosing the name for Senate chairman, he added. To a question General (Retd), Abdul Qayyum said that there was no rift in the PML-N, adding that the party was fullyunited under the flag of PML-N.

Orignally published by APP