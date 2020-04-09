Pml-N leaders should be ready for accountability: Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Thursday said that N-League should be ready for accountability as a report of the investigative commission on loans taking in the last 10 years of N-League government will appear soon.

In his statement, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that Rana Sanaullah has claimed that departure of [Aeroplane man] referring to Jehangir Tareen from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the backdrop of the FIA report on sugar and wheat crisis will result into fall of the government.

The minister said that Rana Sanaullah through his statement proved himself fool as if the government forms on the basis of an airplane then Shahid Khaqan Abbassi is an owner of a whole airline and the basis of it the N-league had to form its government on three-third majority instead of the two-thirds majority.

Chohan reminded opponents, analysts, well-wishers and haters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that the governments’ forms on the basis of a vision, thinking and struggles of a party leader.

He said that the N-League in its tenure in Punjab from 2008 to 2018 indebted the province of huge some of Rs 30000 billion adding that an investigative report of the commission made solely investigating the loans will surface shortly.

Chohan said that the N-League leaders should start preparing for the accountability and they all will hide their faces after surfacing of the commission report.