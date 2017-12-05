 PML-N leaders repose confidence in Nawaz

Decide to reinvigorate party at grassroot

Observer Report

Islamabad

Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Muslim League-N on Monday reposed confidence in party leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and vowed to participate in upcoming general elections with full preparations.

The 25 party leaders who participated in the meeting discussed strategy for general elections evolving consensus to reinvigorate the party at district as well as grassroots for mobilizing masses and hold public rallies and processions.

Two members of CEC Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Birjees Tahir could not attend the meeting due to their official and personal engagements while Ishaq Dar is under treatment in London.

“The CEC reposed full confidence in Nawaz Sharif’s leadership and discussed blue print for people contact campaign for upcoming general elections,” party’s Central Information Secretary informed media after the meeting.

He said the CEC had also reposed confidence in the performance of present government that was briskly moving forward to fulfill the promises made with the people by the party during campaign for 2013 elections.

“We had promised to end load-shedding and terrorism and revive the economy and today everybody can witness that terrorist incidents had reduced, load-shedding has been almost ended and economy is taking strong footing,” Mushahidullah said. “Due to efforts of Nawaz Sharif and PML-N the country saw economic revival and opponents of the country and economy suffered defeat.”

He said CEC has also decided to take disciplinary action against Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali and Raza Hayat Hiraj under the constitution and would also take same action against everybody violating the party discipline.

Answering a question, he said, PML-N has been registered in the name of Nawaz Sharif and whole of the party is with its leadership. “Nawaz Sharif and his family is bearing the brunt for its commitment to the nation and democracy. Party and people are with Nawaz Sharif who is being penalized for the crimes he has not committed.”

When asked about Javed Hashmi’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif, he said, it was good meeting. Both the leaders discussed issued with open heart. By the time the issue of joining PML-N did not come under discussion, however people will see the outcome soon.

To a query about confrontation with institutions, Mushahidullah said, PML-N neither believes in politics of confrontation nor it had confronted with any institution. Nawaz Sharif is struggling for his defence and if anybody deems it as confrontation, it is unfair.

He said none else could love Pakistan more than Nawaz Sharif who made this country a nuclear power despite extreme international pressure. Therefore, it is also responsibility of institutions to think how to take country forward on road to progress and stability.

He said Nawaz Sharif can shortly proceed to London to inquire about health of his spouse who is sick.

Answering a question about holding of elections in time, Mushahidullah said, democratic system should continue in the country and all elections must be held on time.

When asked about contacts with other political parties, Mushahidullah said, contacts among political parties is indispensible for democracy. “PPP is an important democratic party and when we talk of contacts with political parties it also includes PPPP.”