PML-N leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala jail

Rawalpindi

At least 47 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders met the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail on Friday after receiving permission from jail authorities..

The visitors included Abbas Sharif, Haris Butt’s family, Pervaiz Rasheed, Daniyal Aziz, Musaddaq Malik, Zafarul Haq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Asif, Pir Ameenul Hasnat, Daniyal Aziz, Mirza Javed and Irfan Siddiqui.

PML-N leader and former information minister Pervez Rashid said that the party would consider supporting PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan for the post of president “if he visits Adiala jail and apologises to Nawaz Sharif for his remarks”.

Share on: WhatsApp