PML-N Leaders Meet Former PM Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other leaders of PML-N met with the former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif at Munir House on Monday.

According to the details, Speaker NA, Ayaz Sadiq met with Nawaz Sharif, political matters and scenario after attack over Interior Minister were discussed.

Later, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Tariq Fatmi also met with former Premier Nawaz Sharif.

On the occasion, attack over Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal was condemned.

Earlier today, Former PM, Nawaz Sharif while talking to the news outside Accountability Court said that attack over Interior Minister cannot be neglected, they will not let general elections be delayed in the country at any cost.

Nawaz also regretted that had the allegations against him been legitimate, the cases would have reached their conclusions in “eight weeks not eight months”.

Nawaz also lamented that corruption cases against members of the Pakistan Peoples Party have been in the cold storage for years while the ones against him are being rushed without any headway. Noting that today was his 62nd appearance in court, the three-time prime minister wondered how long these cases would drag on as the first extension of the six-month deadline has now passed as well.

The former premier pleaded for the cases to be taken back as “there is nothing in them”. He also claimed that the witnesses brought by the prosecution failed to provide anything substantial against him and his family with regard to the charges.

Orignally published by INP