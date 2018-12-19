PML-N leaders draw judge’s ire for making noise in cour

t

Staff Reporter

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik on Tuesday reprimanded two Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for making noise during the hearing of a corruption case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Former Capital Administration and Development (CAD) minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and former information minister Marriyam Aurganzeb were talking to each in court when the judge summoned the former to the rostrum.

“I was thinking some illiterate people were making noise but someone told me that you are educated,” the judge said while pointing to the PML-N leader. “Don’t you have respect for the court,” he questioned.

