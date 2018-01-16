PML-N leaders discuss political situation

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called on former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-N Chief Nawaz Sharif at his Raiwind residence on Monday and discussed important issues.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on current political situation including senate elections and party affairs, the sources said, adding: “The premier brief Nawaz Sharif regarding political situation in Balochistan.”

Later, the Premier and Nawaz Sharif held a party meeting which discussed a strategy for weakening the anti-government protests of the opposition.

The meeting, which was also attended by Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and others, discussed the country’s political situation, party affairs and strategy for the Senate and general elections.

The sources said the participants also discussed their plan to deal with the joint opposition protest starting from Wednesday.

The sources claimed that the PML-N leadership formulated future strategy to deal with opposition’s protest plan and party mass contract drive.