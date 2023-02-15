PML-N leaders demand action against Safdar

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have demanded action against Capt (retd) Safdar Awan over his remarks against party leadership, including his wife and party’s senior vice president Maryam Nawaz.

According to details, the PML-N leaders demanded party leadership – Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz – to take action against Capt (retd) Safdar Awan over his remarks during an interview with ARY News.

Sources told media that some party leaders advised the leadership not to award ticket to former member of National Assembly (MNA) in the forthcoming elections. The party leaders opined to take action to stop such statements in future.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Captain (retired) Safdar said he is not seeing Maryam Nawaz as prime minister in near future.

“Not seeing Maryam Nawaz as PM in near future,” Captain (retired) Safdar Awan said in his exclusive interview with local media channel.

The PML-N leader said the ‘vote ko izzat do‘narrative of the party was buried on the day when PML-N decided to vote to ensure an extension to the former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.