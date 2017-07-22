PML-N leaders complain of selective accountability

Foreign forces hatching conspiracies against CPEC; will accept SC’s decision, whether in favour or against

Islamabad

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif says some foreign forces are hatching conspiracy against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for making China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar Port controversial. In an interview on Friday, he said Pakistan under the dynamic leadership and vision of Nawaz Sharif will also achieve success on economic front.

To a question, the Minister said India is using the soil of Afghanistan for terrorist activities in Pakistan. He said the enemies of Pakistan want to halt development activities in the country. He urged the political parties to demonstrate respect for national institutions.

Meanwhile, leaders of PMLN Daniyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry have claimed that there is selective accountability in the country. Talking to media here, Daniyal Aziz that though accountability cases continue gathering dust in Sindh while Office of the Accountability Bureau has been closed by those chanting accountability an impression is being given as if there is accountability in the country.

Talal Chaudhary claimed that the Panama case was not legal but political. This case is not about accountability but about power and it is not important what the verdict would be and who would be punished or who would be rewarded. We could not be stopped from cases such as these, this fight is not for the person of Nawaz Sharif, he said.

We are not scared of reward and punishment because it is enough for us that our prime minister is trustworthy and honest, Talal added while talking to media here after the Supreme Court reserved Panama case judgment

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader and Punjab Law Minister, Rana Sanaullah has said that his party will accept the decision of Supreme Court (SC) into Panama Case whether it was in favour or against it. Talking to a private TV channel here on Friday, Rana Sanaullah said that case of PPP pioneer late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif was political. He said that no allegation could be placed against PM Nawaz Sahrif in his 36 year political life. Some elements want to put burden of their desires on the shoulders of Supreme Court (SC).

He said that the SC judges were aware of entire situation and no such decision should be taken due to which the country and masses have to suffer for years. The Punjab Law Minister said that PML-N has clear stance of acceptance into Panama Case whether it was in its favour or against it. However, the party will go to court of masses if decision was given against PML-N, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that a court outside court was established outside the court. He said that PML-N was of the opinion that it will stand at the back of Premier Nawaz Sharif. The Provincial Minister further said that Panama Case has further strengthened the party. We will be declared successful in the said case, the Punjab Law Minister hoped.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that the case against PM was based on political vengeance and there was nothing to worry because PM Nawaz Sharif is ‘Sadiq a Amin””—Agencies