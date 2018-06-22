PML-N leader Zaeem turns against Hamza

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Zaeem Qadir, former provincial minister and Ex-Punjab government spokesman Thursday slammed Hamza Shahbaz saying “Lahore was not his or his father’s property.”

Announcing to contest from NA-133 Lahore as an independent candidate, Zaeem said he is Muslim Leaguer and would remain the same. “Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is a big politician and I have close relations with Saad Rafique and his family,” he said, adding: “I cannot polish Shehbaz Sharif’s boots.”

He said he would contest the election with the support of party workers and prove his worth in politics in Lahore. “My ontest is against Hamza Shehbaz and nobody can stop me,” he said. He warned the PML-N leaders to abstain from levelling allegations against him, otherwise they should be ready to face same reply.

The disgruntled PML-N leader lashed out at former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, saying Lahore was not their property. He said he did not say anything when the PML-N decided to field another candidate in the constituency he wanted to contest the election from.

Qadri challenged Hamza, saying he will get into politics in Lahore and challenge him. “I’m not your masseur,” I will do bidding of the workers, he said. “I stand by the party workers of Punjab and Pakistan, he said.”

Addressing Hamza, Qadri said, “You may bring your boot polishers and contest elections, my competition is with you.”

According to sources, Qadri was seen upset with the PML-N leadership as the party decided to field another candidate to contest polls in NA-133.

Besides Zaeem Qadri, Imran Shah and Asif Raza are also said to be upset with the party leadership, and they would be contesting polls as independent candidates from PP-166 and PP-167, respectively.

To a question, Zaeem said he considers Maryam as his daughter and Nawaz Sharif as his leader.

Earlier, the PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Mashhood went to Township to placate the disgruntled Qadri but he remained stuck to his stance.