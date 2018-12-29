PML-N leader shot dead in Havelian

Abbottabad

Unidentified arms men gunned down former city president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and fled the scene here on Friday. Police said that unknown armed men opened indiscriminate fire at former city president of PML-N Malik Khurram in Havelian Katcheri.

As a result of firing Malik Khurram was killed on the spot and the attackers fled the scene. The body was shifted to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Havelian for postmortem and the police after registering a case against unidentified assailants have started an investigation.—INP

