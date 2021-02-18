PML-N leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan passes away

ISLAMABAD – Senior politician and PML-N leader, Senator Mushahidullah Khan has passed away in the federal capital at the age of 68.

He was seriously ill since last December, party leader Muhammad Zubair confirmed early Thursday morning.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. I am shattered to hear the sad news. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss. May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that HE has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 17, 2021

Talking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said she was “shattered to hear the sad news” of Senator Mushahidullah’s demise.

“Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss.

“May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that HE has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen,” she wrote on Twitter.

According to family sources, his funeral prayers would be held after Zuhr prayers in Sector H-11, Islamabad, later on, Thursday.

خدا حافظ خان صاحب۔۔۔۔ اللہ رب العالمین آپ کو کروٹ کروٹ جنت عطا فرمائے https://t.co/yvbHThfzNN — Mian Dawood (@MianDawood) February 18, 2021

The senior PML-N leader was the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, as well as a member of the Council of Chairpersons and various other standing committees.

He was part of the parliamentary committees on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Kashmir, and National Security.