PML-N leader says govt clueless on matters of national importance

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and member of the Senate, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Awan has termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government a bunch of inexperienced ministers who are poorly-prepared and have done no homework on matters of national importance. In a recent meeting with media persons, former Chairman of Pakistan Steel Mills and ex-chief of the Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) Wah Cantt, Gen Qayyum spoke candidly on a number of issues concerning the country’s foreign, internal and fiscal issues.

When the PML-N was in power and the PTI was doing opposition politics, one had the impression the PTI men were well-prepared and fully understood the issues, said he adding, but unfortunately they are cutting a sorry figure on every major issue and keep pending decisions on matters of urgent importance. Referring to the government-IMF saga, Qayyum said, it took the government months to weigh various options whether to go to the International Monetary Fund or not and even till date, it has not been finalized when the accord is going to be struck and what would be the terms and conditions of the agreement.

To a question, Gen Qayyum said the government-in-waiting had unfortunately done no homework on this important issue. He also took the government to task for ‘hair splitting’ on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In the beginning, serious doubts were created by the PTI bigwigs on the entire project, however, later upon the intervention of the state institutions, sanity prevailed and the government agreed to continue the project as before, said he.

On Afghanistan, Gen Qayyum said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s recent remarks on Pakistan’s internal situation were quite “stinking” and uncalled-for and the government should take up the matter at higher level with the Afghan administration. Qayyum urged the government to share with Parliament details of the ongoing Afghan peace process and other important issues of the country. To a question, he admitted that in the past successive governments made mistakes with regard to Afghanistan issue yet it is time for the PTI government to rectify those wrongs. He expressed doubts in case Taliban came to power Pakistan would have ideal relations with their government. He said the US alone could not bring peace to Afghanistan. Gen Qayyum spoke high of the armed forces of Pakistan saying they were custodians of the country’s security, geographical and ideological boundaries.

