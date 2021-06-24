PML-N leader killed in Haripur gun attack

A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was killed in a gun attack in the Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Zia Abbasi. The police have registered the case and launched an investigation.

On June 22, a local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) was killed and three others, including his son, sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle they were travelling in at Haji Lawang area in Khar tehsil.

Local sources said that Malik Abdul Ghani Khan, a member of the ANP central and provincial councils, along with his son Shah Khalid Khan was on his way back home in Matashah in Salarzai tehsil after attending a meeting of the party in Khar.—INP