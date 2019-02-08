PML-N leader Kamran Michael held

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In a major breakthrough, NAB Karachi on Friday has arrested former Minister Ports and Shipping Kamran Micheal wanted in corruption case.

Kamran Micheal has been charged for illegally getting three commercial and flat site plots of prime locations of KPT Cooperative Housing Society (Mai Kolachi area) Karachi to his favourites, against which he received huge bribe money. The former Minister abused his authority by influencing the officials to carry out illegal orders of making allotments in 2013. The three precious plots of KPT Cooperative Society are worth Rs. 1.050 value.

A corruption Reference with respect to 16 such plots was already filed by NAB Karachi, in which evidence against Kamran Micheal for receiving bribe was unearthed during further investigation in the case.

Kamran Micheal son of M.L Micheal has remained Minister for Ports and Shipping between 2013 and 2016; which he has held other portfolios as well in federal cabinet during different tenures. Accused will be produced in Accountability Court for remains after legal proceedings.

