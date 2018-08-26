PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted back to Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi, was shifted back to Adiala Jail after medical team declared his health condition satisfactory on Sunday.

Hanif Abbasi who has been handed over life imprisonment in ephedrine quota case by anti-narcotics court was shifted to hospital due to downfall of health last week.

The medical team carried out detailed check up of the ailing PML-N leader in Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after which he was discharged from the hospital.

Hanif remained in hospital for six days.

