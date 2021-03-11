PML-N leader arrested for roughing up lady police constable in Lahore

LAHORE – A female leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Tanveer Chaudhry (Tanveer Bibi), was arrested for allegedly slapping a woman police constable outside an accountability court in Lahore.

Tanveer Bibi thrashed Anam Fatima when the latter was trying to stop her from entering the premises of court during the hearing of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif’s Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

The PML-N leader was booked after the constable filed a complaint with Islampura police station following the incident.

When he requested the police to reconsider the case, she was asked to apolgise to the policewoman but she denied.

In the FIR, four unknown persons have also been nominated under the charge of assault and obstruction of government process.