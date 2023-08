A legal team of the Pakistan Muslim League-N on Monday started working over the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to home.

According to the PML-N sources, the legal team will consider over getting relief from courts in the cases against Mian Nawaz Sharif. The lawyers would also mull over getting protective bail of the PML-N supremo, presently staying in London.

After final feedback from the lawyers, the party will announce the return date of its supreme leader, according to sources.