PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif booked for allegedly maligning state institutions

LAHORE – A case has been registered against PML-N lawmaker Mian Javed Latif after a complaint was lodged by a citizen for maligning state institutions and government.

The Township Police Station of Lahore has registered the FIA under Sections 120, 120-B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 500 1 –B. The complaint was filed by a citizen Jameel Saleem.

According to the complainant, the PML-N MNA made derogatory remarks against Pakistan’s national security, government and state institutions, adding that Latif had caused hate among the PPP and PML-N workers.

Saleem further said that the remarks hurt the sentiments of citizens, adding that the PML-N leader attempted to terrorise people.

Latif is under fired for his “Pakistan Khkappay” remarks. He had while talking to a private TV channel said that if anything bad happened to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, the party will not more say “Pakistan Khappay”.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/who-gave-nab-right-to-judge-my-statements-says-maryam/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/govt-will-pay-price-for-assault-against-pml-n-leaders-maryam/