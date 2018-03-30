PML-N is suffering from Zardari phobia: PPP

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party central leader Saeed Ghani has said that PML-N is suffering from Zardari phobia.

Saeed Ghani reacting to the statement by federal Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq against former President Asif Ali Zardari said that whenever NAB summons Khwaja Saad Rafiq and his brother on corruption charges, he starts worrying about PPP and says that Asif Ali Zardari has destroyed the party.

Similar is the case with all PML-N ministers because they cannot answer questions about properties in London and Azizia Steel Mills.

Saeed Ghani said that at the time Nawaz Sharif acquired properties in London, Maryam Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were children and were not able to earn for themselves.

Nawaz Sharif and his family cannot avoid the basic question that where the money came from for purchasing these properties, Saeed Ghani concluded.

Orignally published by INP