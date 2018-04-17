PML-N is most popular political party: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Monday. Different matters of mutual interest including political issues and public welfare projects came under discussion during the meeting.

Shahbaz Sharif, who was also the President Pakistan Muslim League-N, said the government had given priority to welfare of public while political opponents wasted their time in the political name-calling. “The number of development projects completed during present tenure of PML-N is a new record,” he said.

He said, that opponents had set records of speaking lies while they had made new records of development projects.

“Our development schemes are a conspicuous example of transparency, standard and speed and the people will always remember the politics of public service rendered by the PML-N government,” Shahbaz said.

The chief minister said the PML-N was the most popular and largest political party today due to its public service and the opponents had also realized that they had wasted time of the people in their respective provinces. “Now these elements will face the people with what face,” he said.

He said, “Our government has always succeeded before the people and we shall go to them with our heads high during the next general elections.” He said people would hold accountability of those who had looted the national resources and impeded the journey of development.

Those who ignored the people in their provinces would be hiding their faces in the general elections. “One political party has ruined the KPK while the other has wreck havocked the province of Sindh.”

He said people had given them a mandate to serve them but they ignored it and added that opposition of development schemes was, in fact, tantamount to enmity with the masses. “Those who were responsible for delay in development schemes due to sit-ins have no concern with the future of the people,” he added.

Shahbaz said, due to merciless plunder of national resources by corrupt rulers of the past, the country had plunged to the abyss of poverty, unemployment and ignorance. “The PML-N has promoted the culture of transparency, quality and merit,” he maintained.

He said, “We believe that merit is the only ladder of development and success and government has taken practical steps for collective well-being and prosperity of the people.

The sincere efforts made by the government are bearing fruit. If an opportunity is given again in the next general election, the chief minister said, the journey of development would be extended to across the country and midnight oil would be burnt to make Pakistan a realm of Quaid and Iqbal’s vision.