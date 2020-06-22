PML-N imposed eclipse on Pakistan’s economy: Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had eclipsed and marred country’s progress on economic front.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that opposition parties, especially PML-N, need revisit the details of taxes levied during their previous stint in power, before leveling baseless criticism on Punjab budget for 2020-21. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz imposed 16 per cent provincial sales tax on hotels in 2014-15, which has been brought down to 5 per cent by Buzdar government, Chohan said.

The PML-N offered 10 per cent rebate on full deposit of vehicles registration and token tax which has been doubled to 20. Entertainment tax has been brought down from 20 percent to 5 percent, he said.

Chohan further said that in 2015-16, the then government of PML-N imposed taxes on more than two dozen services, while in 2017-18, N-League had increased provincial sales tax rate on services sector by a whopping 84 per cent.

Fayyaz Hasan Chohan said that sales tax being an indirect tax, directly affects the middle to lower middle class.

Therefore, it will not be wrong to say that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz taxed lower class more than the privileged one, Chohan added.

He further said that unlike Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz tenure, current PTI government has not only rebated taxes on more than 20 services, but has also not levied any new tax in the current budget.

