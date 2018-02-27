PML-N did implement verdicts : Mushahidullah

LAHORE :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Tuesday said PML-N always implemented judicial verdicts in letter and spirit. Talking to media men, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif were PML-N workers, adding that Shehbaz Sharif played an important role for the party. The PML-N is being kept away from Senate elections, he alleged and said that no one had the right to keep any political party away from electoral process. The elections should be held on scheduled time, he added.

