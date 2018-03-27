PML-N huddle discusses interim set up, elections

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League N life time leader Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif presided over a very important party huddle in Jati Umera on Monday.

Central party leaders including Pervez Rasheed, Federal Minister for Railways Khuwaja Saad Rafiq and others attended the meeting and discussed the current political situation and future electoral strategy in details. The meeting also discussed the possible interim government set up, party manifesto and contact with voters.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leadership has already indicated that they would highlight the issue of respect of vote in the upcoming party manifesto.—INP