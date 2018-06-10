PML-N hosts grand reception

Khalid Butt

Lahore

A largely attended Media Reception was hosted by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Central Media Committee of Pakistan Muslim League (N) on behalf of the committee at a local hotel on Saturday.

Present at the reception were all the top most people of the PML (N) including Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb (Spokesperson) Mr. Pervez Rashid, Mr. Abu Bakar, Mr. Zameer Athar and all other notables of the PML (N).

The reception was attended by the top editors of the Media, TV Channels and media personalities of the City of Lahore. All the guests were warmly welcomed by Mushahid Hussain, who is now likely to make Lahore Headquarters of the Central Media Committee and other notables of the PML (N).